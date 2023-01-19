MVCC Cultural Series will host Friday events

ROME, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series, is getting ready to host a series of events on Fridays, at the Rome campus.
The Rome Campus is located at 1101 Floyd Ave, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 23.
MVCC's Spring lineup for the Rome Cultural Series is:
Illusionist Stephen Knight — 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27; Plumley Complex room 150. Stephen Knight engages his audience by using illusion, comedy, drama, music, and special effects to create a unique theatrical experience. Admission is $5 general, $2 for MVCC employees and free for MVCC students.
Game Show: “Spin to Win” — 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24; Plumley Complex room 150. “Spin to Win” is a take on “Wheel of Fortune” in which participants take turns to solve the toss-up, spin the wheel, and earn the most dollars. In this interactive game, players compete for a total of $300 in prizes. Admission is $5 general, $2 MVCC employees and free for MVCC students.
Comedian Dan Smith — 7 p.m. Friday, March 31; Festine Auditorium. Audiences may know comedian Dan Smith from Comedy Central, HBO, and the E! Network, or from tours with Bill Burr, George Lopez, and the late Bob Saget. Smith also has been overseas to entertain our troops 25 times, making trips to Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Korea, and Afghanistan. This performance is for mature audiences only. Admission is $5 general, $2 for MVCC employees and free for MVCC students.
World’s Foremost Hypnotist Robert Channing — 7 p.m. Friday, April 14; Festine Auditorium. As seen on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” Robert Channing’s exciting and entertaining hypnotism show will have audience members on the edge of their seats. Admission is $5 general, $2 for MVCC employees and free for MVCC students.
Game Show: “The Feud” — 7 p.m. Friday, April 28; Plumley Complex room 150. This high-tech spin-off of Richard Dawson’s “Family Feud” is an interactive game where players compete for a total of $300 in prizes. Admission is $5 general, $2 for MVCC employees and free for MVCC students.
