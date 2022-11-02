MVCC holds ribbon cutting for new aviation maintenance classroom

ROME, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College (MVCC) unveiled its new aviation maintenance classroom Wednesday.
A ribbon cutting at the MVCC Aviation Training Center, along the flight line of Griffiss International Airport was held and sponsored by CommuteAir, a United Express airlines.
Thanks to the six-year partnership, MVCC graduates can start careers with different CommuteAir’s maintenance hangar locations including, Albany, Nebraska and Denver.
CommuteAir, has been a sponsor of MVCC’s student team at the Aerospace Maintenance Competition for five years. This competition allows current and future professionals in the aviation maintenance field to showcase their skills and knowledge. They also compete in maintenance events while there.
The Certificate program at MVCC focuses on student, community, and employer needs and is a full-time, 40-hour-per-week training program that is three semesters long.