MVCC hosting 10th 24-hour gaming marathon to raise money for Children's Miracle Network and MVHS Foundation

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Community College Strategic Gaming Club is participating in its 10th gaming marathon on Nov. 11.
"Extra Life" is a 24-hour gaming marathon that raises money for the Children’s Miracle Network and Mohawk Valley Health System Foundation.
The event will take place from 5 p.m. Nov. 11, to 5 p.m. Nov. 12, in Wilcox Hall on the Utica Campus.
Visitors can check out the event or participate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the 12th, in Wilcox Hall room 225.
There will also be a raffle to enter with a chance of winning gaming prizes, winners won't be drawn until the very end of the event.
If you would like to donate, visit the MVCC Strategic Gaming Clubs website.