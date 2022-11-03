 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MVCC hosting 10th 24-hour gaming marathon to raise money for Children's Miracle Network, MVHS Foundation

  • Updated
  • 0
MVCC agrees to comply with SUNY vaccine policy for students

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Community College Strategic Gaming Club is participating in its 10th gaming marathon on Nov. 11.

"Extra Life" is a 24-hour gaming marathon that raises money for the Children’s Miracle Network and Mohawk Valley Health System Foundation.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. Nov. 11, to 5 p.m. Nov. 12, in Wilcox Hall on the Utica Campus. 

Visitors can check out the event or participate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 12, in Wilcox Hall room 225.

There will also be a raffle to enter with a chance of winning gaming prizes, winners won't be drawn until the very end of the event.

Anyone who would like to donate can visit the MVCC Strategic Gaming Clubs website.  

Recommended for you