MVCC hosting admissions information session on Jan. 16

UTICA, N.Y. -- MVCC will be hosting an admissions information session on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16 which many students have off from school and work.
The session was scheduled this way to help make attending easier. Students can learn more about the school's programs, campus life, athletics, financial aid, scholarship opportunities, the application process and a campus tour will be provided.
To register for the session visit the MVCC website. If you can't attend you can schedule an appointment with the school online.