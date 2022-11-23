MVCC hosting Athletic Open House on Dec. 11

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College will be hosting an Athletic Open House on Dec. 11, giving future student-athletes a chance to learn more about the school and its athletic programs.
At the beginning of the program, details about the school's athletics program will be given including more about MVCC's current, eight sports for men and nine for women.
There will also be an admissions presentation, a campus tour and a meet-and-greet with coaches. Pizza will be available for lunch, and those who attend are welcome to stay for a basketball game following the event.
Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m. in the Jorgensen Athletic/Event Center Field House at the Utica campus. The actual event will begin at 11 a.m.
You will need to register ahead of time, which you can do on the MVCC website.