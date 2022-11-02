MVCC hosting CNY Hackathon

Mohawk Valley Community College will be hosting the CNY Hackathon, Friday and Saturday.
The Hackathon is a regional cyber security competition with the goal to improve education in computer science and cybersecurity
A virtual event will be held on Friday from 4 - 8 p.m. and will feature professional presentations. The actual competition will be held in-person on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with an awards ceremony immediately following.
Almost 80 students studying cybersecurity at MVCC and surrounding colleges will compete in the event. About 30 high school students with instructors from local BOCES programs and the Whitesboro High School will also attend.
Students will be placed on mixed teams to participate in challenges where they have to defend their virtual systems from attacks. This simulation provides students with a better understanding of how cybersecurity works, increases classroom engagement and gets students ready for the workforce.
The event will be held at the Francis Wilcox Hall computer labs on MVCC's Utica Campus.