MVCC hosting Financial Aid workshops

UTICA, N.Y. -- MVCC will be hosting a series of Financial Aid workshops to help students and their families with the application process.
Professionals from the Financial Aid Office will be available to help complete the free applications for FAFSA. They will be able to explain the process and discuss different types of aid available to students.
Those who attend should bring these items which are a requirement when completing the application:
· Social Security Number of both the student and parent
· 2021 tax information for both the student and parent
· W-2 forms for both the student and parent
The workshops are free and open to the public. They will begin at 6 p.m. on Jan. 19, 26 and Feb 2, 9 in the Francis A. Wilcox Hall, room 150 on the Utica campus.