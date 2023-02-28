MVCC hosting FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics Championship on Mar. 5

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College is hosting a FIRST (For Inspiration of Science and Technology) Tech Challenge Robotics Championship on Mar. 5, at its Utica Campus from 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.
28 teams made up of students in grades seven through 12, from all over the state, have been working to create robots for this competition. They work together on the design, fabrication, programming, testing and improvement of their robots.
Teams will earn awards based on performance, control, innovation, community outreach, connections with professionals as mentors and the documentation of their engineering design process.
The FIRST organization serves 140 teams of more than 1,400 students. The partnership also gives the school and opportunity to introduce its engineering programs to students. For more information about FIRST Tech Challenge, click here.