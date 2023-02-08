MVCC hosting job fair for all abilities on Feb. 15

UTICA, N.Y. -- A free job fair is being hosted at MVCC on Feb. 15 for all abilities, at 9 a.m. at the Alumni College Center on Sherman Drive in Utica.
25 local businesses will be at the event to meet one-on-one with individuals and take resumes as well as answer any questions. Career opportunities are available in a range of industries including trades, manufacturing, IT, human services, public safety and more.
Officials from the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Countieies' grant program will also be there to speak with people who would like free training or need supportive services.
“The RADAR & NY SCION grants are excited to co-host this in-person job fair with MVCC. We are eager to get back to in-person events in the new year to continue our work of connecting employers and job seekers with Workforce Services,” RADAR Project Director, Sommer Edwards said.
Local agencies that provide services to individuals with a disability will be there to give information as well.