Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT Thursday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

MVCC Math Corps Summer Program Accepting Applications

MVCC MATH CORPS SUMMER PROGRAM IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS.

Utica, N.Y. -- THE MVCC Math Corps Summer Program is accepting applications and the deadline is fast-approaching.

The four-week program is free of charge and will run from July 10- August 3.

The camp will take place at the Mohawk Valley Community College Utica campus and is open to all students in Oneida County who will be entering grades seven through 12.

According to Coordinator Kaitlyn Barlow, the high school students will be acting as teacher assistants for the middle school students.

The high school students will need to attend a training from July 5-7 at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and will receive a $575 stipend at the end of the camp.

MVCC Math

The camp uses math and STEM classes to promote students' understanding, enhance their knowledge and build their confidence.

Applications for high school students are due this Friday, June 30 at the end of the day. Middle school applications are due Friday, July 7.

Applications can be found online at the MVCC Math Corps Webpage: https://www.mvcc.edu/math-corps/summer-camp.php

Applicants can also stop by the MVCC Math Corps Office at the Utica Campus, Academic Building, Rm. 130 to fill out a paper application from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. this week.

