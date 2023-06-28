MVCC Math Corps Summer Program Accepting Applications

Utica, N.Y. -- THE MVCC Math Corps Summer Program is accepting applications and the deadline is fast-approaching.
The four-week program is free of charge and will run from July 10- August 3.
The camp will take place at the Mohawk Valley Community College Utica campus and is open to all students in Oneida County who will be entering grades seven through 12.
According to Coordinator Kaitlyn Barlow, the high school students will be acting as teacher assistants for the middle school students.
The high school students will need to attend a training from July 5-7 at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and will receive a $575 stipend at the end of the camp.
The camp uses math and STEM classes to promote students' understanding, enhance their knowledge and build their confidence.
Applications for high school students are due this Friday, June 30 at the end of the day. Middle school applications are due Friday, July 7.
Applications can be found online at the MVCC Math Corps Webpage: https://www.mvcc.edu/math-corps/summer-camp.php
Applicants can also stop by the MVCC Math Corps Office at the Utica Campus, Academic Building, Rm. 130 to fill out a paper application from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. this week.