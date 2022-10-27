MVCC receives $5,000 to support young entrepreneurs

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College received $5,000 from First Source Federal Credit Union, Wednesday to support student entrepreneurs.
First Source, promised 11 years ago when the program began, that they would contribute $30,000 total, toward the program.
YEA! is an afterschool program that teaches students starting in 6th grade, what it takes to start and run their own businesses. The program attempts to help local middle and high school students become entrepreneurs.
Students who participate in the program, get the opportunity to meet with local business leaders, community members, and educators to brainstorm on the subject. Students then begin to practice writing business plans, pitch to potential investors and develop their brand among other things.
The program’s goal is to help students embrace their talents and develop future small business owners in the region.
“MVCC and the YEA! program continue to amaze. We’ve seen first-hand the skills, confidence and knowledge these students gain. First Source gives back to the community in many facets but education is always held in high regard at the Credit Union. This is such a great way to educate through real-world business scenarios. We’re grateful to Michelle and her team for the time and effort put into this program,” Community Relations Supervisor at First Source, Pam Way said.
For more information about YEA! or to sign up for the program, contact Michelle Truett at michelle@484design.com or 315-534-0067.