MVCC, School of Art is holding a contest for local seniors, winner receives full tuition

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Community College, School of Art is holding a contest for local high school seniors and the first-place winner will receive full tuition to attend the school.
The second-place winner will receive $500 and the third-place winner will receive $250.
Seniors who want to participate in the contest will need to submit original work from one of these areas, Digital Animation, Digital Media Marketing, Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Illustration, Photography or Video Production.
For more information, call the School of Art Dean, Todd Behrendt at 315-792-5409.
Submissions can be uploaded by clicking here and are due by Jan. 1.