MVCC students tour Danfoss, manufacturing plant

UTICA, N.Y. – October is Manufactoring Month and to take part, MVCC students were treated to a tour of a local electronics manufacturing plant, Tuesday.
Semikron-Danfoss, located in Marcy, gave the college students the chance to see firsthand, how the plant manufacturers silicon carbide power modules that are used in electric cars and airplanes.
Students also met with the General Manager of the plant, Mike Hennessey to discuss technology leading career opportunities, in manufacturing.
“We are definitely looking to engage with students coming out of college in the next few months and we intend to have a lot more openings through this year and into the following year,” Hennessey said.
Hennessey also said recruiting students is a top priority for them, especially with the recent push to have more electric vehicles on the road.