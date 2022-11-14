 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM
EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 1 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow moves into the area
Tuesday evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing
rain and sleet late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the
event. The higher end snow and ice totals will be found across
the higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

MVCC to hold event showcasing Art programs for prospective students

MVCC

UTICA, N.Y. -- An "Art Programs Day" will be held at Mohawk Valley Community College for prospective students to explore.

Programs offered by MVCC’s School of Art will be displayed at the event including Fine Art, Illustration, Graphic Design, Digital Animation, Digital Media and Marketing, among many others with presentations and demonstrations will be given as well. 

Those who attend will also tour the College’s art classrooms, studios, labs and exhibits. Faculty from different areas of the arts will also be there to greet attendees.  

The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Dec. 2, at its Utica Campus on Sherman Drive, lunch will be included. To register visit the MVCC website.

