MVCC to hold event showcasing Art programs for prospective students

UTICA, N.Y. -- An "Art Programs Day" will be held at Mohawk Valley Community College for prospective students to explore.
Programs offered by MVCC’s School of Art will be displayed at the event including Fine Art, Illustration, Graphic Design, Digital Animation, Digital Media and Marketing, among many others with presentations and demonstrations will be given as well.
Those who attend will also tour the College’s art classrooms, studios, labs and exhibits. Faculty from different areas of the arts will also be there to greet attendees.
The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Dec. 2, at its Utica Campus on Sherman Drive, lunch will be included. To register visit the MVCC website.