MVCC to host Career Exploration Event on Mar. 21

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College will host a Career Exploration Event on its Utica Campus from 5-8 p.m. on Mar. 21.
The event is open to high school students, family members and community members who are looking to make a career change. Those who attend will have the opportunity to speak with local industry leaders and MVCC faculty to learn more about available careers. Attendees can get more information on how to get started on a career they are interested in as well.
Employers from a variety of industries will be at the event including MVHS, Rome Health, Utica Police, Fire Departments, Helio, Oneida County Civil Service, Wolfspeed and more.