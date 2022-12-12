MVCC top-scoring team in Math League Competition

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College was the top-scoring team in the Fall Math League Competition for this year's event.
The competition was held by the New York State Mathematics Association of Two-Year Colleges, this past fall 92 students in total from 20 different colleges participated. MVCC scored 102 with runner-up, Corning Community College scoring 77.
The competition consists of two exams. The first takes place in the fall and the second in the spring. 20 questions are asked and the top five individual scores are combined to form a team score. The two team scores from both exams are then combined, and one college is named winner.
Awards will be given in April at the NYSMATYC annual conference.