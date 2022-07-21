MVHS and Communications Workers of America/United Food and Commercial Workers Unions Reach Contract Agreement

UTICA, N.Y. – Officials from Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) and the Communications Workers of America (CWA) and United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) unions have reached an agreement on a new three-year contract.
“We are pleased to reach this agreement with CWA/UFCW after a positive negotiation period,” said Darlene Stromstad, FACHE, president/CEO of MVHS. “Our nurses and staff have gone above and beyond during an extremely difficult time in healthcare and have shown great resilience and caring. This contract not only makes significant investments in these employees through increased wages and specialty pay (i.e. holiday pay), but it also creates standard job titles, pay grades and benefits across the campuses. This is critical for our move into one hospital with the opening of the Wynn Hospital next year. I want to thank the CWA/UFCW leadership for their willingness to work toward a positive outcome for our employees and the organization.”