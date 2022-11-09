MVHS announces launch of disease managment and specialty pharmacy service

UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health Systems (MVHS) announced today, the launch of a new chronic disease management and specialty pharmacy service, for local patients who are living with chronic and complex conditions.
This new service will improve medication access, increase adherence, and make the care experience easier for patients with serious conditions like cancer and heart disease among other things. The goal is to help better patient outcomes and quality of life.
“For so many people in our region, living with a chronic condition means dealing with extra burdens—like juggling appointments, managing expensive drugs, and working through complicated paperwork and approvals. Patients and their loved ones have enough to worry about. These new services and caring team members will give patients and their loved ones much-needed support so they can focus on what matters most—the healing journey,” PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, CDCES, Director of Pharmacy Services, MVHS, Christopher Houle said.
The services will be offered by Trellis Rx who are partnering with MVHS and will provide specialty pharmacists and pharmacy liaisons for the new service.