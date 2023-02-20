MVHS hosting hiring event on Feb. 28

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Health System will be hosting a hiring event on Feb. 28 from 2-6 p.m., at the Wynn Hospital Construction Offices in Utica.
Interviews will be held at the event for many positions, including laundry services, food services, electricians, carpenters, transport drivers and many more. Entry-level positions are available.
“Our last event was a great success. We’re looking forward to people from our community becoming a part of the MVHS family,” Talent Acquisition Specialist, Kim Nicholson said.
Once hired, eligible staff will be able to take advantage of the benefits package which includes health insurance, 401k matching and paid time off. Those who would like to register for the event can do so by clicking here. Walk-ins are also welcome.