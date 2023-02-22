MVHS launches new OBGYN Residency Program

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Health System has launched a new four-year, Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) Residency Program.
The program has been granted accreditation status for 16 residents in total (four per year), with the first four residents to begin on July 1.
“Our new OB/GYN residency training program will have a tremendous positive effect on the Mohawk Valley region. This academic program, along with our well-rounded OB/GYN team, ensures that we will continue to deliver babies with the highest level of care and commitment in our area," OB/GYN Residency Program Director, Mark Martens said.
An OB/GYN residency program for this area will bring board-certified specialty expertise to our region, increasing the number of physicians who already specialize in women's health in our area, to 16 which is double.