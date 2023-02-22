 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 3
to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is forecast to change over to sleet
and freezing rain after 11 PM this evening. Periods of light
freezing rain, rain or sleet continue overnight into Thursday
morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

MVHS launches new OBGYN Residency Program

  • 0
MVHS 2022

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Health System has launched a new four-year, Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) Residency Program.

The program has been granted accreditation status for 16 residents in total (four per year), with the first four residents to begin on July 1.

“Our new OB/GYN residency training program will have a tremendous positive effect on the Mohawk Valley region. This academic program, along with our well-rounded OB/GYN team, ensures that we will continue to deliver babies with the highest level of care and commitment in our area," OB/GYN Residency Program Director, Mark Martens said.

An OB/GYN residency program for this area will bring board-certified specialty expertise to our region, increasing the number of physicians who already specialize in women's health in our area, to 16 which is double. 

Recommended for you