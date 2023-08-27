MVLA hosts 17th annual Latino American Festival

UTICA, NY – The Mohawk Valley Latino Association held its 17th Latino American Festival in Utica’s Hanna Park on Sunday.
The festival included food, music, and dancing from the many Latino cultures that populate the Mohawk Valley. The annual event draws hundreds of people, including visitors from across the State, to celebrate Latin culture, and more, here in the Mohawk Valley.
“If you look around, there’s people from all parts of the world here,” says Zaida Morell, Vice President of the Board for the Mohawk Valley Latino Association.
“Yes it’s a Latino festival, but one thing we know about the Mohawk Valley, is that we’re very welcoming. We’re all about bringing people from all parts of the world together, and that’s what I love about the Latino Festival. It’s not only about Latinos, it’s about the community in general”.
Proceeds from the festival will benefit MVLA programs that assist vulnerable families and individuals in the Latin community, here in the Mohawk Valley.