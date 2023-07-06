 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Oneida
and north central Madison Counties through 315 PM EDT...

At 230 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Canastota, or near Oneida, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Rome, Oneida, Lenox, Verona, Canastota, Sherrill, Vernon, Oneida
Castle, Wampsville and New London.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 between 33 and 34.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

MVWA Issues Drinking Water Notice—No Boiling Necessary

  • Updated
  • 0
Water Test

AP

UTICA, N.Y. -- You might have noticed warning signs the Mohawk Valley Water Authority posted at apartment complexes, hotels and other businesses.

It's because the Authority did some water samplings in the water system in May, and they found trihalomethane levels in one area at 83 parts per billion—the limit is 80 parts per billion.

Water Quality Director Phil Tangorra said the elevated levels were limited to an area from Cider Street West in Oriskany near the airport.

He says there are no special instructions.

Residents don't have to boil water to consume it, as trihalomethane causes concern over years of exposure at high levels.

He said the water authority will begin replacing all their treatment plant filters on July 16. In August, they expect those trihalomethane numbers to come back down.

For more details, click here

