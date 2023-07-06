MVWA Issues Drinking Water Notice—No Boiling Necessary

UTICA, N.Y. -- You might have noticed warning signs the Mohawk Valley Water Authority posted at apartment complexes, hotels and other businesses.
It's because the Authority did some water samplings in the water system in May, and they found trihalomethane levels in one area at 83 parts per billion—the limit is 80 parts per billion.
Water Quality Director Phil Tangorra said the elevated levels were limited to an area from Cider Street West in Oriskany near the airport.
He says there are no special instructions.
Residents don't have to boil water to consume it, as trihalomethane causes concern over years of exposure at high levels.
He said the water authority will begin replacing all their treatment plant filters on July 16. In August, they expect those trihalomethane numbers to come back down.
