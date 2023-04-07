Utica, N.Y.-- It's name is synonymous with the end of prohibition, Utica Club Beer. Friday marked a big day for the beer and beer drinkers around the country, the 90th anniversary of the signing of the law that began the repeal process of the 18th amendment, ending prohibition.
"Prohibition was a bit of a downer, but of all the breweries that made it through, because of iconinc brands like Utica Club, Fort Schuyler, Maximus super, the prohibition porter they were able to continue selling beer after the law was signed on this day national beer day which makes it so special," said Tim Masterjohn, Chef Consultant at F.X. Matt brewing.
During the 13 years of prohibition, breweries, Including F.X. Matt Brewing, had to adapt to the banning of alcohol. Only a few breweries were successful in adapting. In 1915, There were about 1,500 breweries in the United States. By the time prohibition was repealed in 1933, That number tanked to around 100. One of those, The West End Brewing company. How did they manage to stay alive? By producing iconic sodas that are still notable today and allowed them to be able to quickly start producing alcohol once prohibition was repealed and they received a license to brew beer, The first one issued.
"They continued production and employment throughout prohibition with their non alcoholic line which allowed them to very quickly once prohibition was repealed to up and start selling utica club once again to the masses as soon as possible," Masterjohn explained.
It wasn't until December of 1933 that prohibition was fully repealed and removed from the Constitution. But on that day, scores of people marched from the brewery, with the first drops of legal alcohol in hand, to the Hotel Utica to celebrate.