National Grid prepares for severe weather

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches...with up to 10 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as
30 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida and Chenango
counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute today and the
Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates as high as 1.5 inches per
hour are expected this evening and into the early overnight
hours. The combination of heavy snow and blowing snow will
create hazardous travel conditions. The snow will be wet with a
high water content...making shoveling very difficult. The snow
will taper off slowly late Tuesday morning and eventually end
by the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

UTICA, N.Y. -- National Grid has been preparing for severe weather conditions since Monday, activating its emergency response plan. 

The plan includes: 

  • Calling in outside resources and mobilizing field and tree crews.
  • Pre-staging crews and materials in areas anticipated to be most severely impacted.
  • Proactively reaching out to elected, municipal and emergency management officials to keep them updated on our preparations and provide safety information.
  • Reaching out directly to customers through traditional and social media, email and texts and on our website to provide safety information and to urge them to be prepared.
  • Conducting outbound calls to life support and critical facility customers to ensure they are prepared.

National Grid has also issued reminders to help keep the public safe.

Electricity & Generator Safety:

  • If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration.
  • Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide. Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors. 
  • Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. In a medical emergency, always dial 911. 
  • Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm. 
  • Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power. 
  • Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage. 

Safety Near Downed Power Lines:

  • Always use extreme caution near downed power lines and wires, and always assume that they are carrying live electricity. 
  • Never touch a person or an object that is in contact with a downed line, as electricity can pass through to you. 
  • Take caution when approaching fallen trees, which could have power lines caught in them.
  • Remember that water can conduct electricity. If you see a line down in a puddle or flooded area, avoid contact with the water to prevent the risk of shock.

To get real-time information about power outages, you can visit National Grid's website

