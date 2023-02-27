National Grid prepares for severe weather

UTICA, N.Y. -- National Grid has been preparing for severe weather conditions since Monday, activating its emergency response plan.
The plan includes:
- Calling in outside resources and mobilizing field and tree crews.
- Pre-staging crews and materials in areas anticipated to be most severely impacted.
- Proactively reaching out to elected, municipal and emergency management officials to keep them updated on our preparations and provide safety information.
- Reaching out directly to customers through traditional and social media, email and texts and on our website to provide safety information and to urge them to be prepared.
- Conducting outbound calls to life support and critical facility customers to ensure they are prepared.
National Grid has also issued reminders to help keep the public safe.
Electricity & Generator Safety:
- If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration.
- Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide. Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.
- Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. In a medical emergency, always dial 911.
- Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm.
- Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.
- Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.
Safety Near Downed Power Lines:
- Always use extreme caution near downed power lines and wires, and always assume that they are carrying live electricity.
- Never touch a person or an object that is in contact with a downed line, as electricity can pass through to you.
- Take caution when approaching fallen trees, which could have power lines caught in them.
- Remember that water can conduct electricity. If you see a line down in a puddle or flooded area, avoid contact with the water to prevent the risk of shock.
To get real-time information about power outages, you can visit National Grid's website.