National Night Out brings police, community together

UTICA, NY - Law enforcement agencies across the country hosted a National Night Out Tuesday evening.
Including one right here in Utica.
The Utica Police Department and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, joined forces to host the event at the Parkway Rec Center. It gives residents an opportunity to get a close up look at some of the tools officers use to not only combat crime, but also aid in search and rescue operations.
More importantly, says Utica Police Chief Mark Williams, it helps build a better relationship between law enforcement and the community.
"When officers are usually on patrol they may not always have the opportunity to stop and interact with the community. Now, in a different environment, they can stop and ask officers questions about their job and what their duties are and see some of the equipment that we use."
National Night Out is held every year on the first Tuesday in August.