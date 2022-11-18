National Thawing Day is here, make sure your turkey is ready for Thanksgiving

UNITED STATES -- Nov. 18 is known as national Thawing day, in preparation for Thanksgiving meals across the nation.
If you currently have a frozen turkey you should put it in the refrigerator now, which is the easiest method. However, be sure to put it in a container to keep the juice from contaminating other items.
The USDA offers other ways to unthaw your turkey if needed, but starting now is the best way. The USDA says you can also put the turkey in the microwave on the de-frost setting, based on weight, but the turkey will need to be cooked immediately following. You can also submerge the bird in cold water, changing the water out every 30 minutes and again, cooking the turkey immediately after.
According to the CDC, it takes 24 hours to thaw every five pounds of turkey, they also say not to leave it on the counter. After two-hours bacteria begins to grow.
If you have more questions about thawing out your turkeys, BUTTERBALL has a helpline, 1-800-BUTTERBALL for assistance.