National VFW Commander, visits Utica Center for Development

Spreading a message to all veterans that they are not alone.

UTICA, N.Y. -- The National VFW Commander, Timothy Borland, visited the Utica Center for Development Wednesday, to take a tour of the facility with Senator, Joe Griffo and Mary Ann Buttenschon.

Afterwards Borland said he was impressed with the facility and is on board with its mission. He says, the whole point is to prevent veteran suicides. And to let all of them know they are not alone and that their service does matter.

The latest statistics show an average, 17 veterans take their own life every day.

Veterans of Foreign Wars has 1.5 million members across the country. Borland says, one of their goals is to get younger veterans to sign up.

Back in August, the VFW donated $5,000 to the Veterans Outreach Center to support Veteran assistance programs.

