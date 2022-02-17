 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by ice jams is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,
including the following areas, in central New York, Broome,
Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida,
Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Southern
Oneida, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates. In northeast
Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne,
Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A risk for ice breakups and ice jams continues today.
Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all cause
pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur, flooding can
quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

100-vehicle pileup shuts down a 30-mile stretch of highway in Illinois during wintry weather

  • 0
100-vehicle pileup shuts down a 30-mile stretch of highway in Illinois during wintry weather

A 30-mile stretch of highway in Illinois was closed Thursday after over 100 cars were involved in multiple crashes.

 Google Maps

A 30-mile stretch of highway in Illinois was closed Thursday after over 100 cars were involved in multiple crashes.

Interstate 39 southbound from Normal to Minonk will be closed for about 12 hours due to the pileup, Illinois State Police tweeted Thursday.

Normal Illinois is part of the Bloomington metropolitan area. Minonk is about 28 miles north of Normal.

"Together, with our local partners, we are diligently working to ensure motorists are safely escorted from the area to warming centers," ISP said.

ISP urges the public to use extreme caution and only travel if absolutely necessary.

The crash comes as this section of north-central Illinois is experiencing heavy snow and "significantly reduced visibility," according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, Illinois.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.