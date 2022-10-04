2 more shootings are linked to a spate of homicides in Stockton, California, police say

California investigators are asking for the public's help in finding whoever shot seven people -- six fatally -- in attacks that police say are related.
"This is very, very concerning," Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln II said Tuesday. "We don't know if there's one individual or a series of individuals that are responsible for these (six) homicides."
Stockton police had said they believed five homicides in the city between July 8 and September 27 are related; a combined $95,000 reward is available for information leading to the arrest of the killer or killers.
Now, two predawn shootings from 2021 also have been tied to the prior string of homicides, Stockton police announced Monday night on Facebook:
-- On April 10, 2021, a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot to death in Oakland, California.
-- On April 16, 2021, a 46-year-old Black woman was shot at Park and Union streets in Stockton; she survived.
CNN has reached out to Stockton police for more information about why they believe the cases are related.
Police posted an image on Facebook showing the back of a person dressed in all black whom they said might be linked to the investigation.
It's not clear whether or why the victims were targeted. Among the five victims in this year's connected homicides, four were Hispanic men ranging from 21 to 54 years old, and the fifth was a 35-year-old White man, police have said.
None of the shooting victims has been publicly identified by police.
It's also not clear whether one or more assailants were involved. But the gaps in time between shootings mean a killer may "be mature and somewhat patient," CNN Law Enforcement Analyst John Miller said.
"Given past cases and offender characteristics, it is likely that he goes 'hunting' much more often than he kills," Miller said.
"He likely 'hunts' regularly and strikes when everything is just right: single victim, no witnesses in the immediate area, likely an area without video coverage."
Indeed, Stockton police don't have video footage of the five connected homicides this year, they've said.
"We have a series of homicides that we believe are interconnected," Police Chief Stanley McFadden told reporters last week.
"The problem we have is we have no evidence to tell us that it's one person, two or three. We just don't know that. We don't have that information. We have no video footage that has even captured a crime, that has even captured a handgun in someone's hand.
"So, by definition, you could probably very well call this serial killings."
The five killings this year were not related to robberies or gang activity in the area, McFadden said Friday.
"It wasn't a robbery. Items aren't being stolen. They're not talking about any gang activity in the area or anything," the police chief said. "It's just element of surprise.
In the five related homicides this year, each victim was alone and shot either in the evening or early morning hours, police said.
"Please do not fall victim, be alert, have your head on a swivel, stay where it's lit, communicate," McFadden said. "We need you, we need your help, we need your tips, and we need you to help not to spread misinformation."
