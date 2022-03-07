 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne
counties. In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome,
Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Oneida,
northwestern Otsego and southeastern Madison Counties through 730 PM
EST...

At 639 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Oriskany to South Lebanon. Movement was
east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Utica, Rome, Kirkland, Westmoreland, Eaton, Paris, Deerfield,
Hamilton, Whitesboro and New York Mills.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 between 31 and 32.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EST for
central New York.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

3 students are in critical condition after a shooting at an Iowa high school

  • 0

Authorities responded Monday to a shooting outside a Des Moines, Iowa, high school that left three students in critical condition, according to fire department spokesperson Ahman Douglass.

Douglass told CNN the victims at East High School included two boys and one girl. All three were taken to area hospitals.

Police started getting calls around 2:48 p.m. CT (3:48 p.m. ET), said police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Police detained potential suspects, Parizek said.

The school went under lockdown, but students were later dismissed, according to a statement on Twitter from Des Moines Public Schools.

"Des Moines Police and DMPS public safety have given East High School the all clear. Students are dismissing on time," the school district tweeted.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) of Kansas City is on scene providing assistance in the investigation, the agency tweeted.

CNN is reaching out to the school district and the police department for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.