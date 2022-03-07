3 students are in critical condition after a shooting at an Iowa high school

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Oneida, northwestern Otsego and southeastern Madison Counties through 730 PM EST... At 639 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Oriskany to South Lebanon. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Utica, Rome, Kirkland, Westmoreland, Eaton, Paris, Deerfield, Hamilton, Whitesboro and New York Mills. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 90 between 31 and 32. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EST for central New York. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH