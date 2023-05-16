 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 24 to 28 in rural areas, and
28-32 in urban locations expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures will be in rural
valley locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON...

Persistent dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated risk
for brush fire spread across Central New York this afternoon.

Today will be much cooler than Tuesday, however relative humidity
values will once again fall as low as 20 to 25 percent. Northwest
winds will gust as high as 25 mph at times.

Although the New York State burn ban is no longer in effect,
residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If
dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

An Illinois girl vanished with her mother 6 years ago. Now a teen, she was just found in North Carolina

An Illinois girl vanished with her mother 6 years ago. Now a teen, she was just found in North Carolina

Kayla Unbehaun -- last seen by her dad in 2017 when she was 9 -- was spotted Saturday in Asheville, North Carolina. Her mother is under arrest, authorities said.

 From National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

(CNN) — For six years, loved ones – with the public’s help – searched for Kayla Unbehaun after she allegedly was abducted by her non-custodial mother in Illinois.

Now 15 years old, she has been found safe – over 600 miles away in North Carolina – and is now reunited with her father in Illinois, the Asheville Police Department’s Samantha Booth told CNN on Tuesday.

Kayla was 9 when she was abducted by her non-custodial mother, Heather Unbehaun, from Chicago suburb South Elgin, Illinois, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said.

Kayla’s father, Ryan Iserka, had won full custody of her in early 2017, with Unbehaun allowed supervised visits, he told CNN affiliate WBBM. But when Iserka went to pick up his daughter that July 5, he learned the pair never returned from a camping trip, WBBM reported the following year.

A felony warrant for kidnapping was issued for Unbehaun on July 28, 2017, according to the non-profit center, which helps families look for American kids who are taken by relatives or strangers or run away. Nearly 360,000 reports of missing children were made to the FBI in 2022, it said, noting duplicates are possible.

Then Saturday evening, Kayla was spotted at a shop in Asheville by someone who recognized her from an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries” series about parental abductions, Booth told CNN. That person notified a store employee, who then called police, Booth said.

Unbehaun was arrested Saturday and was held on a $250,000 bond awaiting extradition, Buncombe County, North Carolina, Deputy Clerk Cory Alexander told CNN on Tuesday. Specific charges were not listed, and she has been given a July 11 court date, Alexander said.

She bonded out Tuesday morning and was released, Booth said.

Meanwhile, Iserka is overjoyed his daughter is home safe, he said in a statement through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, thanking the organization and law enforcement agencies for spreading the word about the search for her.

“I also want to thank all of the followers on the ‘Bring Kayla Home’ Facebook page, who helped keep her story alive and were instrumental in spreading awareness,” he said. “We ask for privacy as we get to know each other again and navigate this new beginning.”

