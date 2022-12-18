At least 36 people injured, some seriously, after 'severe turbulence' on Hawaiian Airlines flight

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 knots and waves 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the afternoon commute today. Brief
snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour are occurring this
afternoon which will lead to snow covered roads and reduced
visibility of a quarter mile or less.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy lake effect snow band will continue
until late this afternoon and evening before shifting south.
Localized amounts up to 7 inches is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT CENTRAL ONEIDA COUNTY...

At 301 PM EST, an area of heavy lake effect snow was located near
Delta Lake, or near Rome and is nearly stationary. This is a
correction to previous issued statement.

Locations impacted include...
Rome, Lee, Westmoreland, Vienna, Floyd, Whitesboro, New York Mills,
Yorkville, Camden and New Hartford.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 near 32.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in
this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving
conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through
this area of heavy snow.

Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in this area of heavy
snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other
motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to
react to situations.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area. Please monitor
local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further
statements.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.

At least 36 people injured, some seriously, after 'severe turbulence' on Hawaiian Airlines flight

At least 36 people injured, some seriously, after 'severe turbulence' on Hawaiian Airlines flight

This photo shows the exterior of The Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu where some patients injured by air turbulence on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu were taken on December 18.

 Audrey McAvoy/AP

At least 36 people on a Hawaiian Airlines flight were injured, with 20 taken to emergency rooms, after their plane encountered "severe turbulence" on a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu on Sunday, authorities said.

Eleven patients were in serious condition, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said in a statement. Among those transported to the hospital was a 14-month-old child.

The patients' injuries included a serious head injury, lacerations, bruising and loss of consciousness, Honolulu EMS said.

Hawaiian Airlines is "supporting all affected passengers & employees" and monitoring the situation, the company said. Three crew members were among those injured, according to the airline.

"Medical care was provided to several guests & crewmembers at the airport for minor injuries while some were swiftly transported to local hospitals for further care," Hawaiian Airlines tweeted.

The turbulence occurred 15 to 30 minutes before the plane landed in Honolulu, carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members.

The EMS and the American Medical Response responded to a "mass casualty emergency" at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just after 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the statement.

Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35, an Airbus 330, reported the turbulence around 10:35 a.m. Hawaii Standard Time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

An 18-year-old college student on her way home for winter break was on the plane and said it felt like normal turbulence at first. Then the shaking escalated quickly.

"It felt like free-falling," Jacie Hayata-Ano told CNN, describing being lifted off her seat with her seat belt on.

After the shaking was over, a crew member came over the speaker system asking for any trained medical or military personnel to help with injured passengers, said Hayata-Ano, who was not injured.

"I'm thankful that there were people that stepped up and helped because some of the staff needed it," she said. "Everyone was pretty much helping each other. Checking on each other and picking up stuff," Hayata-Ano added.

The airline said it is conducting "a thorough inspection of the aircraft" before returning the plane to service.

The FAA said it is investigating the incident.

CNN's Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.