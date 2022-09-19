Biden again says US forces would defend Taiwan against Chinese aggression

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Lake Ontario from Stony Point to Cape Vincent... * Until 1230 PM EDT. * At 1124 AM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 nm north of Chaumont Bay to 11 nm southwest of Tibbets Point, moving east at 25 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Pillar Point, Tibbets Point, Black River Bay, Sackets Harbor, Henderson Harbor, Westcott Beach, Chaumont Bay and Cape Vincent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are expected. && HAIL...0.00IN; WIND...>34KTS