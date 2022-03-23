Crews comb through devastated neighborhoods in the New Orleans area after a tornado kills 1 and leaves thousands without power

Workers and residents were picking through remnants of homes and other debris in the New Orleans area Wednesday morning after at least two tornadoes struck the region, killing at least one person and leaving thousands without power.
One twister killed one person and caused heavy damage in the Arabi neighborhood in St. Bernard Parish just outside New Orleans on Tuesday night, Parish President Guy McInnis told CNN. Seven other people were treated for minor injuries, he said.
Some houses collapsed; others were pulled from their foundations and left in streets. Roofs were ripped off others, and vehicles were overturned.
Streets and yards were littered with wood, metal and downed power lines. An overturned school bus ended up 100 yards from where it had been parked.
"It's about a 2-mile stretch (of damage). ... We have stretches of streets where there are no homes now, McInnis told CNN's "New Day" on Wednesday.
Given the damage, "it was a miracle" that more people weren't killed or hurt, McInnis said.
The tornado that hit Arabi touched down in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward and the New Orleans East community just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell said. No reports of casualties or significant damage were immediately made in Orleans Parish, which has the same boundaries as New Orleans, Cantrell said Tuesday night.
By hitting eastern New Orleans and St. Bernard Parish, that twister touched some of the areas worst hit by 2005's Hurricane Katrina. Workers are now focused on tornado cleanup and recovery, McInnis said.
"We've been through this, it seems, like a gazillion times, but we are good at it, and we're going to get started this morning," McInnis said.
Officials believe emergency workers have searched every affected home in St. Bernard Parish, McInnis said.
A separate tornado touched down in Lacombe in St. Tammany Parish, across Lake Pontchartrain from New Orleans, on Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service said on Twitter. No reports of injuries or damage to homes were immediately made in Lacombe, though some homes were left without power, the parish government said on Twitter.
Family ducked under a mattress as tornado passed
Arabi resident Damarys Olea said she, her husband and children -- ages 6 and 8 -- covered themselves with a mattress in a bathroom of their house as the tornado roared through the area.
Her house was largely spared, though all the windows were blown out. Downed power lines were draped across her cars, her house and her yard.
Olea felt pressure in her ears as the tornado approached, and at one point felt like she had blacked out, she said.
"We felt the pressure, and it was scary. It was like being in a movie," Olea said.
"The wind, the pressure, the noise, the house shaking ... it just felt like a train was going by."
Also in Arabi, Christine Wiecek said she and her husband Rob Patchus consider themselves lucky to have ridden out the tornado in their home.
Their carport, fence and gutters sustained significant damage, and projectiles punched relatively small holes in their roof, Wiecek said. One of their cars has a smashed windshield, but both vehicles still can run.
"When the watch turned to a warning, I shut off the stove, we grabbed the cats, and went into an interior bathroom, the one room without windows," she said. "Within two minutes, the storm was passing over us. It was really loud, the house shook, and we couldn't stop the poor, startled cats from running around like crazy in the tiny space."
"I was sitting on the floor with my back against the door, and could feel wind coming under the door, even though the doors and windows were closed," she said.
The neighborhood was closed to traffic Wednesday morning, aside from emergency vehicles, Wiecek said.
"There's so much debris that we're not sure what's underneath all of it yet," she said.
Thousands without power
Arabi Elementary School will be closed Wednesday, the St. Bernard Parish Public School System said. "All other public schools in St. Bernard Parish will be open and follow normal schedules," the district said.
New Orleans police and other emergency workers were staging to help in St. Bernard Parish, Cantrell said.
"Residents should avoid all travel that isn't essential, to provide an opportunity for the professionals to handle this situation," she said.
More than 5,000 homes and businesses were without power in Orleans and St. Bernard parishes as of 10 a.m. CT Wednesday -- down from more than 10,000 late Tuesday, according to PowerOutage.us. Crews were working to restore power to those impacted, Cantrell said.
A tornado also may have struck in nearby Jefferson Parish, according to a tweet from the parish government. No reports of injuries or major damage were immediately made there, according to the tweet.
State agencies are assisting local agencies as they assess the damage and impacts of the tornadoes, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
"My prayers are with you in Southeast Louisiana tonight. Please be safe," he said in a tweet.
The National Weather Service is sending survey teams out in the morning to assess damage in Arabi, Gretna and Lacombe, the agency's New Orleans office said on Twitter.
