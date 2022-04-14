DeSantis signs Florida's 15-week abortion ban into law

Weather Alert

...A line of gusty showers will impact portions of Oneida, western Broome, Madison, Cortland, southeastern Chemung, Tioga, southeastern Onondaga, southeastern Tompkins, Chenango, northwestern Susquehanna and Bradford Counties through 215 PM EDT... At 130 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking heavy gusty showers along a line extending from near Boonville to near Solon to near Ogdensburg. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated and surface observations. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Chemung, Utica, Binghamton, Vestal, Cortland, Johnson City, Endicott, Oneida, Kirkland and Lenox. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 90 between 31 and 34. New York Interstate 81 near 2, and between 2 West and 11. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 59 and 75. Interstate 88 between 1 and 4. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH