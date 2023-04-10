He's a rookie, just 10 days out of the police academy. Now, he's fighting for his life after rushing in to stop the Louisville bank mass shooter

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD ACROSS CENTRAL NEW YORK THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING... A combination of low relative humidity, gusty westerly winds, and dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with any potential fire starts this afternoon across Central New York. Despite some clouds moving in today, relative humidity values are expected to drop to between 20 to 35 percent across much of Central New York this afternoon. West winds increase between 10-20 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph by late afternoon and early evening. Some grasses and other fine fuels will begin to dry out, elevating the risk for fire spread. Everyone is urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.