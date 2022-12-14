 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to
15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heavy and wet which could
bring down branches. Power outages are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

House passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown at end of the week

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 06: The United States Capitol is seen on August 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. Negotiations between U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) for a new COVID-19 relief package are expected to continue today. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

The House voted Wednesday evening to pass a stopgap bill to avert a government shutdown at the end of this week with funding currently set to expire on Friday at midnight. The vote was 224 to 201 with nine Republicans joining with Democrats to vote in favor.

The bill must now go to the Senate to be approved before it can go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The Senate could vote as soon as Thursday.

The stopgap measure will extend funding for another week -- until Friday, December 23 -- to give congressional negotiators time to finalize a broader, full-year government funding deal with new topline spending levels.

In a sign of progress, top negotiators announced Tuesday evening that an agreement had been reached for a framework that puts lawmakers on track to complete a sweeping full-year government funding package.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy said in a statement that he and ranking Republican member Richard Shelby and House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro "reached a bipartisan, bicameral framework that should allow us to finish an omnibus appropriations bill that can pass the House and Senate and be signed into law by the President."

So far, however, negotiators have not provided many specifics about the agreement.

On Wednesday, Shelby said the top line is about $1.7 trillion, but would not elaborate. Shelby said the exact allocations to the different government agencies are still being negotiated.

Partisan dispute over spending bill

A bipartisan agreement for a full-year government funding deal has proven challenging to secure amid disagreement between the two parties over how much money should be spent on non-defense, domestic priorities.

Republicans are critical of recent domestic spending by Democrats and argue that measures Democrats have passed while they have been in control of both chambers of Congress, like a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill and a sweeping health care and climate bill, are wasteful and will worsen inflation.

Democrats counter by saying those measures were necessary to help the country recover from the devastating impact of the pandemic as well as to tackle other critical priorities. Democrats say that money to respond to Covid, health care and climate should not mean there should be less money next year for government operations and non-defense, domestic spending.

The announcement on Tuesday evening that a framework deal had been reached for a broader spending bill represented a breakthrough in negotiations, but there is still more work to be done now for lawmakers to finalize the fine print and the specifics of what the sprawling legislation will include.

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments.

