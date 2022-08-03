 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 97 expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Chemung,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be in
lower elevations and urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski dies in car accident that also killed 2 staffers

  • 0
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has announced that Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski, seen here speaking at the Capitol in 2018, has died in a car accident.

 J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski has died in a car accident that also killed two of Walorski's staffers, House Republican leaders announced Wednesday.

"I am devastated and saddened to learn about the tragic passing of my dear friend Jackie Walorksi and two of her staffers," House Minority Whip Steve Scalise announced in a statement.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Walorski's death, sharing a statement from the family.

"Dean Swihart, Jackie's husband, was just informed by Elkhart County Sheriff's office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further comment at this time," read a message from the congresswoman's office that McCarthy tweeted.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

