Justice Department pushes back on Trump's sweeping claims of presidential immunity for January 6 speech

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 5 to 11 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&