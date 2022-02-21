 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. An
inch plus of rainfall is also forecast, with more possible in
higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County. The peak
time for both rain and snowmelt will be Tuesday afternoon and
evening, though any resulting flood problems may linger
through Wednesday. Significant rises in streams and rivers,
may lead to possible ice jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp
turns in streams can all cause pinch points for ice jams.
When ice jams occur, flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Medina Spirit's 2021 Kentucky Derby win has been nullified and horse trainer Bob Baffert is suspended

  • 0
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced Monday that Medina Spirit's victory at the 2021 Kentucky Derby has been disqualified.

 Jeff Roberson/AP

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced Monday that Medina Spirit's victory at the 2021 Kentucky Derby has been disqualified.

The horse failed a drug test after crossing the finish line first at the Derby.

Medina Spirit died in December. The thoroughbred was finishing a workout when he collapsed near the finish line at the Santa Anita Park racetrack.

The KHRC also announced a 90-day suspension for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who trained Medina Spirit, and fined him $7,500. Baffert said he plans to appeal the decision.

"I am very disappointed in the ruling," Baffert said in a statement provided by his spokesperson to CNN. "It runs contrary to the scientifically proven facts in this case and the rules of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. We will be filing an immediate appeal."

The commission said the winner's purse of $1.86 million must be returned.

Churchill Downs, where the famed race takes place, said Mandaloun is now the winner of the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby.

"Today Churchill Downs recognizes Mandaloun as the winner of the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby and extends our congratulations to owner/breeder Juddmonte, trainer Brad Cox and jockey Florent Geroux," Churchill Downs said in a statement Monday.

"Winning the Kentucky Derby is one of the most exciting achievements in sports and we look forward to celebrating Mandaloun on a future date in a way that is fitting of this rare distinction."

