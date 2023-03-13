 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 18
inches. Heavy snowfall amounts greater than 20 inches are
possible in the Catskills above 1300 feet and in the hills south
of Syracuse. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Tuesday.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The weight of the snow combined with gusty winds could
bring down tree branches and powerlines which could lead to
scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates tonight into tomorrow
morning could approach 1 to 2 inches per hour. Highest snow
accumulations will be across higher terrain. Snowfall rates will
taper off later on Tuesday, but persistent light snow is still
expected into Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

&&

Reported hate crimes in the US increased in 2021, according to new FBI data

Reported hate crimes in the US increased 11.6% in 2021, according to new data from the FBI, though reporting among agencies remains incomplete. An FBI agent stands outside of Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University on February 16 in East Lansing, Michigan.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

Reported hate crimes in the US increased 11.6% in 2021, according to new data from the FBI, though reporting among agencies remains incomplete.

According to the FBI, 12,411 individuals were reportedly victims of hate crimes in 2021 -- 64.5% of whom were reportedly targeted because of their race or ethnicity, while 15.9% were targeted for their sexual orientation and 14.1% for their religion. The number of hate crimes reported increased from 8,120 in 2020 to 9,065 in 2021.

"We will not stop here: We are continuing to work with state and local law enforcement agencies across the country to increase the reporting of hate crime statistics to the FBI," Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a Justice Department statement. "Hate crimes and the devastation they cause communities have no place in this country. The Justice Department is committed to every tool and resource at our disposal to combat bias-motivated violence in all its forms."

In December, the FBI released annual hate crime statistics for 2021 but said that many law enforcement agencies failed to submit reports on hate crimes to the new National Incident-Based Reporting System.

Some states, however, collect their own data on reported hate crimes, which the FBI was able to pull from in order to create the new, updated 2021 reporting. Not all agencies are submitting hate crime reports to the NIBRS and the complete picture of hate crimes in the US remains unclear, and, according to senior FBI officials, hate crimes largely go unreported.

In 2021, Attorney General Merrick Garland released a memo outlining increased resources that would be used to combat a spike in hate crimes. The Justice Department has announced several efforts to combat hate crimes, including measures aimed at deterring and confronting hate crimes, and says it has charged more than 70 people in over 60 different cases since January 2021. The DOJ opened grant opportunities for states interested in creating state-run hate crime reporting hotlines and the department also hired Ana Paula Noguez Mercado as the first-ever Language Access Coordinator in the Office for Access to Justice.

