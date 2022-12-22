Senate passes $1.7 trillion government funding bill to avert shutdown

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds to 55 knots and waves 19 to 24 feet expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels. * WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario. * WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 1 PM Friday to 4 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&