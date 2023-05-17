 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 24 to 28 in rural areas, and
28-32 in urban locations expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures will be in rural
valley locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

...CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON...

Persistent dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated risk
for brush fire spread across Central New York this afternoon.

Today will be much cooler than Tuesday, however relative humidity
values will once again fall as low as 20 to 25 percent. Northwest
winds will gust as high as 25 mph at times.

Although the New York State burn ban is no longer in effect,
residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If
dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

Suspect in University of Idaho quadruple killings, Bryan Kohberger, indicted by grand jury on murder and burglary charges

Bryan Kohberger attends a hearing in January in Moscow, Idaho.

 Ted S. Warren/Getty Images

(CNN) — The suspect in the fatal stabbing last year of four University of Idaho students has been indicted by a grand jury on murder and burglary charges, a court official told CNN.

Bryan Kohberger was indicted on all five original charges – four counts of murder and one count of burglary – Latah County Deputy Court Clerk Tamzen Reeves said Wednesday.

A hearing is set for Monday.

Kohberger was arrested in December for allegedly carrying out the killings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, at a home just outside the University of Idaho’s main campus in Moscow, not far from the border with Washington state.

The November 13 slayings prompted a weekslong search for a suspect that eventually concluded with Kohberger’s arrest at his parents’ Pennsylvania home.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

