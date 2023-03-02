Tennessee poised to become first state to restrict drag performances in 2023

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible which may mix with sleet and freezing rain briefly. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&