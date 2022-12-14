Tornado threat ramps up in the South, a day after storms and twisters killed 2 and injured more than 2 dozen in the region

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heavy and wet which could bring down branches. Power outages are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&