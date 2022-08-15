US-led coalition forces repel drone attack near base in Syria

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Oneida and east central Madison Counties through 245 PM EDT... At 200 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Waterville, or 9 miles northeast of Hamilton, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Paris, Augusta, Clinton, Waterville, Oriskany Falls, Clayville, Madison, Solsville, Stockwell and Hubbard Corners. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH