Why the US hasn't shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to officials

Weather Alert

...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater may rapidly accumulate on vessels. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds to 30 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay to the Saint Lawrence River. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&