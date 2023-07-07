Nearly 13,000 Tickets Issued by New York State Police During July Fourth Weekend

STATE OF NEW YORK -- State Police announced that on July 4 weekend, 12,991 tickets statewide were issued as part of the STOP-DWI enforcement campaign.
That enforcement period started June 30 and ended on July 5.
"State Police utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices," a release stated.
197 people were arrested for DWI.
Some of the tickets issued included 4,671 speeding tickets, 322 for distracted driving, 1,030 seatbelt violations and 162 MoveOver Law violations.
"The New York State Move Over Law protects law enforcement officers, emergency workers, tow and service vehicle operators and other maintenance workers stopped along roadways while performing their duties," the state's website said. The law was put into place in 2012. "On Parkways and other controlled access highways with multiple lanes, when approaching an emergency vehicle that displays red or any combination of red, white or blue emergency lighting, or a hazard vehicle displaying flashing amber lighting, or a vehicle displaying blue or green lighting, drivers must move from the lane immediately adjacent to the emergency or hazard vehicle, unless traffic or other hazards exist to prevent doing so safely."
Next to the Thruway's 1,946 tickets issued over the enforcement campaign, the Central New York region received the second most tickets with 1,599.