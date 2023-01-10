Neighbor rescues man from burning home in Floyd

FLOYD, N.Y. – Fire officials say a man who was inside a burning mobile home in Floyd was rescued by a neighbor Monday night.
Firefighters were called to Twin Ponds Mobile Home Park on Steams Road around 7:30 p.m. to find the home almost fully engulfed in flames.
Floyd Fire Chief John Stark says the mobile home was completely destroyed. The fire also spread to a neighboring home and damaged the porch and siding, but the house is still livable.
Stark says the man rescued from the home is still in the hospital being treated for smoke inhalation.
The cause is still under investigation.