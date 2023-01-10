 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Neighbor rescues man from burning home in Floyd

  • Updated
  • 0

Fire officials say a neighbor rescued a man from his burning home at Twin Ponds Mobile Home Park in Floyd on Jan. 9, 2023.

FLOYD, N.Y. – Fire officials say a man who was inside a burning mobile home in Floyd was rescued by a neighbor Monday night.

Firefighters were called to Twin Ponds Mobile Home Park on Steams Road around 7:30 p.m. to find the home almost fully engulfed in flames.

Floyd Fire Chief John Stark says the mobile home was completely destroyed. The fire also spread to a neighboring home and damaged the porch and siding, but the house is still livable.

Stark says the man rescued from the home is still in the hospital being treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause is still under investigation.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you